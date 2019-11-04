Prince Harry Has Classic Response For Young Admirers In Japan

Prince Harry playfully reminded young admirers in Japan that he’s married.

The Duke of Sussex was there for the Rugby World Cup final when he met Paralympic contenders and a group of schoolchildren before England played South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Toward the end of a video posted by the royal family, Harry kneels during a photo op and turns around to react to a comment behind him. A girl holds up her ring finger to Harry. The prince reacts by holding up his own ring finger and grabbing his wedding band. The gesture touched off laughter from the kids and the royal.

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

Harry made the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, but had a good time pointing out he was still happily married.

He later watched England lose to South Africa in the final and told his team on Instagram, “Hold your heads high boys.”