Prince Harry, Kate Middleton All Smiles Days After Awkward Encounter

Kate stepped out alongside her surprise guest, Harry, for the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. The day marks the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers, known as Anzacs, landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 during World War I.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex couldn’t stop smiling as they headed into the church together, a definite departure from the service on Sunday.

JEREMY SELWYN via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark Anzac Day in Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The two were in noticeably better spirits than they were Sunday.

Harry stepped out solo on Sunday, as Meghan Markle is due to give birth any day now.

Normally, the prince would tag along to any event with William and Kate, but he entered and left the service without walking with them.

He didn’t stand next to them before entering the church ― though it appears he exchanged a greeting with them ― and didn’t sit or speak with them once inside, according to The Daily Beast.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Normally, Harry would be standing right alongside Kate and William.

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk without Harry on Sunday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex leaves alongside Autumn and Peter Phillips on Sunday.

The encounter ― or lack thereof― fueled reports that the brothers are fighting. According to The Sunday Times, there’s even talk of Harry and Meghan moving to Canada, Australia or possibly Africa.

“In some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” an anonymous source told the paper.

Another source added that “there are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get. How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all.”

Buckingham Palace didn’t deny rumors of a move for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a statement shared with HuffPost on Monday.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the statement said. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

