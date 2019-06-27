Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Planning Trip To South Africa Amid Rumors Of A Move

The confirmation of the trip comes months after rumors circulated that the new parents were moving to Africa amid allegations of a feud between Harry and Prince William.

Buckingham Palace didn’t deny the rumors in a statement provided to HuffPost in April, though the recent announcement confirms it’s just a trip at the moment.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the palace said in April. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”