Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Welcome 2020 With Sweet New Photo Of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday released an adorable new image of their son Archie as they reflected on their last 12 months with a highlights reel on Instagram.

The Duke of Sussex holds up Archie, who is wearing a pompom hat, in the snap that features at the end of the video set to Coldplay’s 2002 hit song “Clocks.”

Check out the reel here:

The couple’s conversation with Beyoncé, Harry’s work with Ed Sheeran and Meghan’s presentation of their infant to the world are among the highlights in the clip.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on sabbatical from royal duties in Canada.

“We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year,” they added. “We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a similar reel on Monday. “To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019; Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!” they wrote.