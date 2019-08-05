Prince Harry Wishes 'Amazing Wife' Meghan Markle A Happy 38th Birthday

The royal family helped ring in Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday on Sunday, posting well wishes on all of their various social media accounts.

On Sunday, the Sussex Royal Instagram shared a gorgeous photo of the Duchess of Sussex grinning in a bright blue dress from the couple’s trip to Tonga last October.

Prince Harry added a personal note to Meghan in the caption on the photo, writing “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure,” and signing off as “H.”

A few of Meghan’s celebrity friends commented on the photo, as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, wished her a happy birthday alongside a slew of emojis, as did actress Jameela Jamil.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent Meghan a kind note as well, captioning a photo of the Fab Four and Prince Charles from Christmas with the message, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

The British Royal Family’s Instagram account, which posts on behalf of the queen and other members of the family, shared a picture of Meghan and Harry and kept things pretty straightforward in the caption.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” the post read. “The Duchess was born on this day in 1981.”

Meghan’s birthday comes on the heels of a major week for the duchess, who unveiled her guest-edited September issue of Vogue UK.

The cover featured 15 different women recognized as “Forces For Change,” and a blank space, which is supposed to symbolize a mirror.

“Among all of these strong women on the cover, a mirror — a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote in a letter about her Vogue collaboration.

PETER LINDBERGH via Getty Images The cover of British Vogue’s September issue, entitled “Forces for Change,” shot by Peter Lindbergh.

