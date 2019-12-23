Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Baby Archie's First Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their first Christmas card that includes baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s card was first shared by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and features the little family in front of a Christmas tree with 7-month-old Archie taking center stage.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” it reads.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

A note at the bottom of the card states that the family opted for an electronic holiday card this year, ostensibly to minimize the effect on the environment.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, released their Christmas cards last week.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed Friday that the family would skip Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham Estate and instead spend their family time in Canada these holidays. The duchess lived in Canada for seven years while working on her TV series “Suits.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with some true Canadian warmth last week. “We’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” he wrote in a tweet.