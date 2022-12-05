What's Hot

2,500 Dead Seals Discovered On Russia's Caspian Coast

U.S. 'Actively' Working On Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Release From Russia

Tattoo Removal Studio Offers Freebies To Regretful Kanye West Fans

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Prince Harry Hits Out At 'Baseless' Story That Pits 'Him Against His Country'

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

Russian Oil Cap Begins, Trying To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

Men Are Sharing The Things They 'Actually Want' For Christmas, And I'm Taking Notes

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Entertainment
NetflixPrince Harrymeghan markle royal family

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Now Has A Release Date

The Duke of Sussex talks about planted stories and knowing "the full truth" in an explosive new trailer.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Photobooth pictures of the couple are shown in the trailer for their upcoming Netflix series.
Photobooth pictures of the couple are shown in the trailer for their upcoming Netflix series.
Netflix

Netflix dropped the official trailer and release dates on Monday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated six-part docuseries.

The streaming giant announced that the docuseries will drop in two batches: The first three episodes will arrive on Dec. 8 and the remaining three episodes will be released on Dec. 15.

The docuseries promises to go behind the scenes on why the couple stepped back as working royals in March 2020 ― and to illuminate the inner workings of the royal family.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says, as photos show the royal family. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“It’s a dirty game,” the prince adds in the trailer while talking about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” as the trailer shows footage of his mother, Princess Diana.

“I was terrified,” he added. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The royals ultimately moved to the U.S.

“No one knows the full truth,” Harry explains in the trailer. “We know the full truth.”

Netflix says that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story” in this “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” the description adds.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community