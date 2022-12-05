Photobooth pictures of the couple are shown in the trailer for their upcoming Netflix series. Netflix

Netflix dropped the official trailer and release dates on Monday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated six-part docuseries.

The streaming giant announced that the docuseries will drop in two batches: The first three episodes will arrive on Dec. 8 and the remaining three episodes will be released on Dec. 15.

The docuseries promises to go behind the scenes on why the couple stepped back as working royals in March 2020 ― and to illuminate the inner workings of the royal family.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says, as photos show the royal family. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“It’s a dirty game,” the prince adds in the trailer while talking about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” as the trailer shows footage of his mother, Princess Diana.

“I was terrified,” he added. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The royals ultimately moved to the U.S.

“No one knows the full truth,” Harry explains in the trailer. “We know the full truth.”

Netflix says that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story” in this “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”