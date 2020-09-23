Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Election Plea In Rare Joint TV Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed the importance of voting in the upcoming election and combating online negativity for the TIME100 special on ABC, which unveiled Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

“We’re six weeks out from the election and today is Voter Registration Day,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “Every four years, we are told the same thing ― ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

“Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” Meghan added. “Because you do ― and you deserve to be heard.”

ABC News Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about the importance of voting in the TIME100 special.

The couple also spoke out against a cause they are passionate about: the spread of disinformation and hate speech online.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to and what we engage with online has a real effect on all of us,” the duke said.

It was the couple’s first joint television appearance since stepping back from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January, following a sabbatical in Canada, that they were stepping back as working members of the royal family.

The last time the Sussexes appeared on-screen together was for their ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which hinted at the couple’s troubles with the royal family and their role within The Firm prior to their subsequent step back.

Since their royal duties officially drew to a close in March, the couple has settled down in Santa Barbara, California, and continued to volunteer within the Los Angeles community as well as stay in touch with patronages across the pond.

The Duchess of Sussex has become particularly involved in getting people to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November. Gloria Steinem revealed over the weekend that she and Meghan spent some time cold-calling voters together.

“The first thing we did ― and why she came to see me ― we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters,” Steinem said during an interview Sunday with Access Hollywood. “Said, ‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

