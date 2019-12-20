Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally revealed where they are spending their holiday amid their break from royal duties.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed Friday, according to multiple news outlets and royals reporter Omid Scobie, that they are spending time in Canada, which is where the Duchess of Sussex lived when filming her show “Suits.” HuffPost has reached out for further comment.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement said. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

The statement added, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

UK Press Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in England last year.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be joining the rest of the royal family at the queen’s Sandringham Castle Estate in Norfolk.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the palace said, confirming an earlier report that speculated the couple would be taking a royal sabbatical in November, though it was originally thought to be to America.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” the statement said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Though Harry and Meghan will miss out on the royals’ walk from Sandringham to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas, it seems two other royals will be stepping up to take their place. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly walk for the first time along with their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the rest of their relatives.

