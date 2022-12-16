What's Hot

Entertainment
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Holiday Wishes One Day After Netflix Drop

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's holiday photo was taken just last week in New York City.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent out holiday wishes to all on Friday, just one day after Netflix released Volume II of the couple’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

The card was sent out via an Archewell email, with the subject line “Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” the e-greeting says. “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new years!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s card features a black-and-white photo of the couple taken just last week at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

The photo of the two was taken recently at the Ripple of Hope Gala, where they were recipients of the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award.
The photo of the two was taken recently at the Ripple of Hope Gala, where they were recipients of the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award.
Archewell

The holiday greeting comes just one day after the final three episodes of the couple’s docuseries dropped, in which Harry alleged that his brother, Prince William, screamed at him during royal exit talks.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that people “were happy to lie to protect my brother” but reportedly would not do the same for him and Meghan.

On Sunday, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released their official holiday card, taken by royal photographer Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in September.

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort is propped in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House. The card's photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on Sept. 3 by Samir Hussein.
The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort is propped in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House. The card's photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on Sept. 3 by Samir Hussein.
Jonathan Brady / PA / Samir Hussein

Just two days later, William and Kate Middleton released their official Christmas card ― their first as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The card shows a casual side of the prince and princess and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Matt Porteous

More revelations from “Harry & Meghan”:

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

