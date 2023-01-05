Prince Harry Reveals The 2 Words That Set Off Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton's Pre-Wedding Fight

The royals attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018, in London. Clive Mason via Getty Images

Prince Harry claims in his new memoir that just two words sparked a disagreement between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were wed in 2018.

The Sun obtained an early copy of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” which accidentally went on sale in Spain five days before its official publication date.

In an excerpt loosely translated by the outlet on Thursday, The Sun says the clash kicked off when Meghan reportedly told Kate over the phone that she had “baby brain.” Kate had recently given birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

The Sun claims that Meghan was reprimanded by Prince William, who put his finger in her face, which the duchess asked him to remove.

Other outlets that obtained copies of Harry’s book have confirmed it contains the account.

Us Weekly detailed another disagreement between Meghan and Kate over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress, which led to Meghan crying, according to the outlet.

Originally, the press reported that Meghan made Kate cry over the clash over flower girl dresses before the wedding.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in her sit-down interview in 2021 that it was actually the other way around.

Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend church service on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2018, in King's Lynn, England. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

“The reverse [of what was reported] happened,” Meghan told Winfrey in their interview. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging toward anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right? To just take accountability for it.”

“What was shocking was, six or seven months after our wedding, that the reverse of that would be out in the world,” Meghan added.

When Oprah asked why the palace press offices didn’t correct the narrative when the opposite version was published, Meghan replied: “That’s a good question.”

“I would hope that [Kate] would’ve wanted that corrected,” she continued. “Maybe in the same way that the palace wouldn’t let anybody else negate it, they wouldn’t let her. Because she’s a good person.”

