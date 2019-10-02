Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented a united front on the last day of their royal tour of South Africa, one day after announcing that the Duchess of Sussex is pursuing legal action against the Mail on Sunday “over the misuse of private information.”

Though neither the duke nor duchess specifically commented on the legal claim itself Wednesday, Harry made a powerful speech in Johannesburg about challenging injustice.

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe,” he said to the audience, as Meghan looked on. “We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world.”

“We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard,” the prince added. “So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color of your skin ― we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed ― and to change the world.”

POOL/Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to meet with British and South African business representatives at a Creative Industries and Business Reception in Johannesburg on Oct. 2.

On Tuesday, Harry slammed British tabloids for their “ruthless campaigns” against his wife, especially during the time she was pregnant and on maternity leave.

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote in the statement.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” the prince said, before referencing his mother, who faced incredible levels of scrutiny from paparazzi. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Getty Images

The duchess, who is the only one involved in the claim though Harry made the statement Tuesday, is specifically pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail on Sunday, over the “misuse of private information,” according to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official website.

The publication published a private letter earlier this year allegedly written by Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle.

Harry said Tuesday the publication “purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”

The Mail on Sunday responded to the claim Tuesday, saying that it “stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).