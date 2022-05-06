Buckingham Palace revealed a major update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour celebrations, which are a second official celebration of the sovereign’s birthday.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Friday.

Advertisement

The announcement means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be present on the balcony, and neither will the disgraced Prince Andrew, as the three are not working royals.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018, in London. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Of course, there are key differences in the conditions under which the two groups are not working royals, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after granting a disastrous interview to BBC “Newsnight” over sexual assault allegations against him and his ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The duke has long denied the accusations and recently reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, Virgina Giuffre.

Advertisement

Following the palace’s announcement on Friday, the Sussexes made clear that they will be attending Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Friday.