Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photographer Shares New Photo From Pregnancy Shoot

Misan Harriman posted the photo after the couple announced they're expecting a baby girl in their sit-down interview with Oprah.

The news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just keeps coming.

The day after their riveting and heartbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired, friend and photographer Misan Harriman released a second picture of the expectant couple and their son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.

In the caption for the newest photo, taken in the couple’s preferred black-and-white hues, Harriman wrote: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in Sunday’s interview that they were due with a girl this summer.

“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding, “Two it is” ― confirming what he’d previously said in a Vogue U.K. interview about the number of children he wanted to have.

Meghan and Harry had revealed they were having their second child in a sweet announcement via Harriman’s Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.

