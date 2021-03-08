The news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just keeps coming.
The day after their riveting and heartbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired, friend and photographer Misan Harriman released a second picture of the expectant couple and their son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.
In the caption for the newest photo, taken in the couple’s preferred black-and-white hues, Harriman wrote: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in Sunday’s interview that they were due with a girl this summer.
“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding, “Two it is” ― confirming what he’d previously said in a Vogue U.K. interview about the number of children he wanted to have.
Meghan and Harry had revealed they were having their second child in a sweet announcement via Harriman’s Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.