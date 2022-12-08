What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Dusts Off Old Jokes In Epic Takedown Of Herschel Walker

GOP Sponsor Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Indicted On Fraud Charges

Donald Trump Poses For Photo With Conspiracy Theorist At Mar-A-Lago

I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal They Met Because Of A Video On Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back

House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden

Meghan Markle Says Engagement Interview With Harry Was 'An Orchestrated Reality Show'

Netflix, Royals Clash Over 'Harry & Meghan' Contact Disclaimer

Toni Collette Announces Divorce One Day After Husband Caught Kissing Other Woman

Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Entertainment
NetflixPrince Harrymeghan markle

Prince Harry On Why He Feels Guilty About Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her Dad

"It's incredibly sad," the Duke of Sussex said in the Netflix series.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Prince Harry shared why he “shouldered” the blame for Meghan Markle’s estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, in the third episode of their new Netflix series, “Harry & Meghan,” which premiered on Thursday.

“It’s incredibly sad what happened; she had a father before this and now she doesn’t have a father,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

Harry and Meghan discussed her rocky relationship with her father — and the drama leading up to her wedding day with Harry in 2018 — in the episode.

Days before the wedding, the Mail on Sunday broke the story that Thomas Markle had staged photos of himself appearing to prepare for the royal nuptials in collaboration with a photographer. He admitted in a Channel 5 documentary in 2020 that he was still making money off them.

Thomas Markle, who said he had a heart attack days before the wedding, did not actually attend the ceremony. He has since given several interviews about Harry and Meghan to the press.

During the episode, Meghan also said that she and Harry had called her father before their wedding to ask him if he was staging photos for the press and that he had denied it.

Meghan said that she told Harry after they got off the phone with her father that she didn’t believe him.

“And I’m finding out that you’re not coming to our wedding, through a tabloid!” she said later in the episode after sharing that she had repeatedly called her father, to no avail.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community