“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said incredulously, waving both hands in the air, before saying that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were still thinking of baby names.

Toward the end of the interview, the prince, who’d been standing in front of horses, thanked both the press and the animals before he stopped talking.

“Thank you very much, guys, thank you,” he said, before turning to the horses and saying, “Thanks, guys.” Then he walked off.