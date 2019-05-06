Prince Harry was so excited during his first interview after the birth of his son that he even thanked the horses standing behind him at Windsor Castle.
The interview started off normally, and the Duke of Sussex called his son being born “the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine.” He grinned and laughed and said the new baby was “absolutely to die for.”
“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said incredulously, waving both hands in the air, before saying that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were still thinking of baby names.
Toward the end of the interview, the prince, who’d been standing in front of horses, thanked both the press and the animals before he stopped talking.
“Thank you very much, guys, thank you,” he said, before turning to the horses and saying, “Thanks, guys.” Then he walked off.
Some people on Twitter found his horsing around hilarious:
Many joked that it almost appeared as if Meghan gave birth in a stable:
Buckingham Palace said the Duchess of Sussex and the little one are both stable ― er, doing well.
Harry said in his interview that the public could expect more details (including their son’s name, presumably) in two days time.
