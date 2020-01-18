Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their “royal highness” titles, among other new developments announced Saturday, and people on Twitter have a lot of feelings about the latest news.

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement detailing an official agreement surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In addition to giving up use of titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness,” Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. They also plan to repay the British public for renovations done on their official residence, Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be their family home in the United Kingdom, a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Harry and Meghan announced last week that they plan to split their time between the U.K and North America.

Many Twitter users applauded the Saturday announcement, sending well wishes to the pair on their new journey:

Bravo #HarryandMeghan! 👏



Go forth and be happy!



Now the haters should please shut up!



- No longer using HRH title

- Will pay back cost of refurbishing cottage



Are you happy now? Doubt it..bet they'll have more petty & petulant nonsense to say!

https://t.co/gmvg9It5O9 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 18, 2020

And they even said, “I’ll give you the money back cause you aren’t about to hold that shit over my head. I’m gone!!!!” #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/dac5uxfClc — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) January 18, 2020

Harry and Meghan have won - their freedom. The British Monarchy has lost - big time. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/KDkFMi5Ymo — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) January 18, 2020

Much respect to Harry and Meghan for not only renouncing their HRH titles but also, crucially, refunding millions of quids of taxpayer money. Looks like they are actually walking the walk. Now maybe leave them the fuck alone? — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 18, 2020

WHY AM I SO HAPPY???https://t.co/k47ctl6UkP — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 18, 2020

I think my obsession with the Harry & Meghan discourse is how many ppl do not understand the concept of prioritizing yr mental health & the mental health of yr loved ones. So many ppl who claim they are free or brave and still can't grasp this concept — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) January 18, 2020

Other Twitter users noted that Meghan has long been the target of racist coverage in British tabloid press. The queen acknowledged the “intense scrutiny” Harry and Meghan have faced in her statement Saturday, adding that she supports their wish “for a more independent life.”

She added that she was “particularly proud” of Meghan for how quickly she “became one of the family.”

Royals are meant to turn up looking nice, smile, look interested, pose for pics & make small talk. #HarryandMeghan did all of these things perfectly. They were relentlessly covered with a toxic shower of shit by the press. It’s sad but who wouldn’t want to fuck off? Good luck. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) January 18, 2020

I couldn't freaking love Harry & Meghan any more if I tried. Meghan put up with so much bullshit and racism from literally everywhere and they're putting their family first. https://t.co/jKKozs35Kl — Melinda has no🥄 only🔪 (@MelindaEdits) January 18, 2020

Honestly Harry deserves every bit of happiness he can get. I really hope he and Meghan can be allowed to live their lives free of racism, scrutiny and vitriol. — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) January 18, 2020

Some people on Twitter slammed television personality and staunch Meghan critic Piers Morgan, who accused the Duchess of Sussex of getting “Harry to ditch his family.”

“The only thing Meghan’s done quickly to the Royal Family is break them up,” Morgan wrote in a tweet referencing the queen’s statement.

British politician Wes Streeting called Morgan’s remarks “shameful on so many levels.”

“The treatment of Meghan at the hands of sections of the media hasn’t just been ‘negative’ or ‘bad’ - it has been downright racist,” he continued. “That’s what should bring shame on our country, not so-called ‘Megxit’.”

This is shameful on so many levels. The treatment of Meghan at the hands of sections of the media hasn’t just been ‘negative’ or ‘bad’ - it has been downright racist. That’s what should bring shame on our country, not so-called ‘Megxit’. https://t.co/O48e8GQydy — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) January 18, 2020

For heaven's sake @piersmorgan 🙄 Even the Queen's inclusion of warm words for #MeghanMarkle triggers you🤨



Your petty dislike of Meghan is seriously boring now👎



No offense but you really need to get over yourself #JustSayin



LEAVE. MEGHAN. ALONE#RoyalFamily #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/NvtI2YLuJd — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 18, 2020

Beginning in the spring of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer formally represent the queen, but will “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.