Oh, Baby: Prince Harry Is Keen On Tips About Second Kids In Visit With Military Moms

Is there something they’re not telling us? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned up earlier this week in Windsor for a surprise visit with British Army wives — and Harry was hungry for information about family life with a second baby.

As they bonded with the parents, Harry was apparently already wondering about a larger family and asked the moms about adding another bundle of joy, reported Forces Network.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children ... because we both have older children,” said military mother Susie Stringfellow, referring to herself and a friend.

“We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby,” she added.

That’s not to say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t totally besotted with their first baby, 6-month-old son Archie.

“Harry was saying how little Archie was starting to crawl, how they’ve started different foods, [making] ... funny faces,” recounted mom Amy Thompson.

In July, Harry revealed in a Vogue interview with Jane Goodall the number of children he and Meghan want: “Two, maximum!”