Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Adorable Video Of Smiling Baby Archie In South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a video of their son Archie during their 10-day royal tour of southern Africa.

The young family are currently in Cape Town, South Africa, with their son, where they are completing royal duties.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared the video on Instagram stories of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In the video Harry can be seen talking to his son, saying: “You get to meet Arch! You get to meet Arch!”

In the second clip, the couple are seen climbing the stairs to greet the Archbishop.

Archie is wearing blue dungarees, matching the colour of his mother’s dress, and booties for the occasion.

Photographs of the meeting with the Archbishop and his daughter Thandeka have also been released.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.



📷 @Reuters pic.twitter.com/TBs3MZPANs — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 25, 2019

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie



📷 @Reuters pic.twitter.com/BJXnEn3EiA — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 25, 2019

On Tuesday the couple met the Waves for Change charity, which uses surfing to help the next generation cope with the mental health stresses of living in poor townships.

The couple used the opportunity to praise each other’s new found parenting skills.

During a “power hand” bonding exercise, where the couple were asked to declare their personal strengths, Harry ducked the task and invited his wife to share instead.