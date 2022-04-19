Prince Harry Shares Details On Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England together since they moved to California and stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry was in good spirits about his visit with his grandmother, telling the BBC on Monday that she’d offered her support to the team representing Britain at the games.

“She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them,” he said. “So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

The queen tested positive for COVID-19 in February and revealed recently that the virus left her “very tired and exhausted.” She has stepped back from a number of in-person events in recent months, including Sunday’s Easter service.

The games, a Paralympic-style sports competition for wounded service people, officially kicked off on Saturday in The Hague. Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to show respect and support for the injured men and women and to aid in rehabilitation.