This Is When Prince Harry's Memoir Is Due Out (And What To Expect)

Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," will be released in January 2023. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The publication date for Prince Harry’s long-anticipated memoir has been revealed – but sadly, you won’t be able to add it to your Christmas list.

The memoir – which was originally pencilled in for autumn 2022 – was delayed following the death of the Queen in September. It is now due for publication on January 10, 2023.

Advertisement

Now, the publisher Penguin Random House has revealed the title of the book, Spare, and the cover, which shows an up-close image of the Duke of Sussex.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the newly-launched website for the book reads.

Harry is described as “a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

“He resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs,” his author bio adds.

There’s been wild speculation about what the book will include, with a recent article from the Daily Mail predicting it will voice “bombshell after bombshell”. Here’s what else we know so far.

Advertisement

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

What can we expect from the book?

The memoir was first announced by publisher Penguin Random House last summer, who described it as “an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time”.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” they said in a press release at the time.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

At the time, Harry said he was writing the book “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

Advertisement

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

It’s been widely speculated that the publication of the memoir was delayed due to the death of the Queen on September 8. It’s thought the memoir will now include extra writing where Harry reflects more specifically on the life and legacy of his grandmother.