Prince Harry's Durable Winter Boots Are Beloved By HuffPost Readers

Prince Harry recently stepped out of hibernation alongside his wife Meghan Markle to attend training camp for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
While the eyes of many royal-watchers have been trained on Markle’s chic tall snow boots and other cozy accessories, we were pleased to see that the Duke of Sussex appeared to be wearing Merrell’s Moab 3 Mid boot, a durable hiking shoe that’s a longtime favorite of outdoors enthusiasts the world over — including a huge number of HuffPost readers, who snatch them up every time we share them.
The popular boot, which has a 4.5-star rating at the retailer’s website, likely requires little introduction. The mid-height collar rises to cover the ankle, offering stability on uneven terrain. The contoured footbed promises to follow the curve of the foot and added “air” cushioning is designed to absorb impact. The deeply treaded Vibram outsole grips surfaces, and added heel and toe caps protect the most sensitive parts of the foot from any unexpected impact.
The Moab is such a mainstay for the brand that it’s now available with a variety of bells and whistles, including a waterproof Gore-Tex iteration and an insulated version intended for cold and snow. There’s also the Speed silhouette for lighter and less intense trails, and a “tactical” Moab boot that’s designed to support wearers through, well, pretty much anything. (It also comes in many women’s versions.)
In addition to their extremely rugged design, the boots are constantly showered in praise for their supreme comfort. Reviewers, a number of them in their 70s, describe wearing boots in a variety of environmental extremes — mountains, national parks and off-road races — without missing a step, thanks to their out-of-the-box comfort.
“I am an old man. I have worn Merrell boots atop many of the mountains throughout the Western U.S. The Moab 3 enable me to keep walking & hiking. I have four pairs that I alternate daily. They provide support & comfort in addition to their durability.” — Will
“These have been tested in Yosemite, Hawaii and the Grand Canyon, they performed very well. I am 71 years old but my 26 year old son really put them to an endurance test! Nice comfortable fit plus look pretty good. I would recommend and purchase another pair, actually bought another pair for my son so I wouldn’t loose mine.” — Virginia
“I bought these to use in the Baja 1000 race where we need good shoes. We spent a week in the desert and countless hours on our feet in the various pits along the way. They were very comfortable right out of the box even though I wore them around home for a week before leaving to break them in.” — Ace Burt
“I got these for hiking through six National Parks out West. I’m 72 years old and good foot and ankle support is very important to me. These were great boots! They were comfortable enough to wear on the plane from Philadelphia to Salt Lake and back and just as comfortable on the trail. Ran true to size. Recommended!” — Geeko