Prince Harry's Durable Winter Boots Are Beloved By HuffPost Readers

“I am an old man. I have worn Merrell boots atop many of the mountains throughout the Western U.S. The Moab 3 enable me to keep walking & hiking. I have four pairs that I alternate daily. They provide support & comfort in addition to their durability.” — Will

“These have been tested in Yosemite, Hawaii and the Grand Canyon, they performed very well. I am 71 years old but my 26 year old son really put them to an endurance test! Nice comfortable fit plus look pretty good. I would recommend and purchase another pair, actually bought another pair for my son so I wouldn’t loose mine.” — Virginia

“I bought these to use in the Baja 1000 race where we need good shoes. We spent a week in the desert and countless hours on our feet in the various pits along the way. They were very comfortable right out of the box even though I wore them around home for a week before leaving to break them in.” — Ace Burt

“I got these for hiking through six National Parks out West. I’m 72 years old and good foot and ankle support is very important to me. These were great boots! They were comfortable enough to wear on the plane from Philadelphia to Salt Lake and back and just as comfortable on the trail. Ran true to size. Recommended!” — Geeko