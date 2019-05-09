ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry Talks About Missing Princess Diana At First Outing Since Royal Baby Birth

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his new son, Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry flew to the Netherlands on Thursday to kick off the 2020 Invictus Games.

It’s his first official solo royal appearance since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday. 

Dennis van der Stroom, a former soldier who took part in a bike ride with Harry during the event, spoke with People about his conversation with the Duke of Sussex. Van der Stroom said that he’d lost his mother and bonded over it with the duke. 

Former Dutch serviceman and athlete Dennis van der Stroom (left) and Prince Harry (right) ride bikes during the presentation of the Invictus Games, which will be held next at The Hague in 2020.

“We talked about our shared experience of missing a mom,” Van der Stroom said. “He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother.” 

Van der Stroom added, “He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone.” 

The prince, whose son was born on Monday, also spoke about his time with Archie and the broader impact of the little one’s birth. 

Netherlands' Princess Margriet (center) holds a piece of baby clothing next to Britain's Prince Harry (right) during the presentation of The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 in on Thursday.

“Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy. He also told me he’s really happy that his son is so far very quiet,” he added. 

Harry and Meghan shared the first photos ― and the name ― of their newborn on Wednesday. The former “Suits” actress said her little one was “calm” with the “sweetest temperament.” 

“He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days,” the Duchess of Sussex said, adding that she has “the two best guys in the world.” 

