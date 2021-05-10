Prince Harry, Oprah's Mental Health Series Finally Gets Release Date

The documentary series, officially titled “The Me You Can’t See,” will be released on May 21 and will show Harry and Winfrey speaking with guests like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, speaker Zak Williams (the son of the late Robin Williams), and “Chopped” winner chef Rashad Armstead.

The documentary series had been set to premiere in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic. Apple TV+ said in a statement shared with HuffPost that the project aims to “destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers to learn that they are not alone.”

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in the announcement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Courtesy of Apple A look at the artwork for the Apple TV+ series, "The Me You Can't See."

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences,” Harry said in a statement. “But our shared experience is that we are all human,”

He continued: “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The show was co-created by Harry and Winfrey, who both also serve as executive producers. In addition to the celebrity guests, the series will feature some of the 14 mental health experts who were consulted and everyday people who experience mental health struggles.

Harpo A shot from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah earlier this year.

Winfrey said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in April that the series was coming out in May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

The series initially had been set to premiere in 2020. The Apple TV+ statement didn’t explain the delay. HuffPost’s questions weren’t immediately answered.

Harry said in a statement announcing the collaboration back in 2019 that he was “incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

“I truly believe that good mental health ― mental fitness ― is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry said at the time. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.”