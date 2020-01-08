Friend Gives Details On Prince Harry's 'Family Dispute' With Prince Williams

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just returned to the U.K. after spending their six-week royal sabbatical in Canada, but they may return to the country permanently at some point, journalist Tom Bradby revealed Wednesday.

Bradby, who interviewed Meghan and Harry for their poignant ITV documentary documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” in October, spoke candidly about the couple during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” Wednesday.

“I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don’t know, and I don’t think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be,” Bradby, who is friendly with the couple, said.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future. I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done; there are a million possibilities. They could go to Canada.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House on Jan. 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Back in April, reports suggested that the couple was thinking of moving to Africa or Canada ― something Buckingham Palace didn’t deny when reached for comment by HuffPost at the time. Harry later shut down reports that the two would move to Africa during the documentary interview with Bradby in October.

During the documentary, the royal also acknowledged the rift with his brother, Prince William, saying the two have “good days and bad days.” Bradby again acknowledged the change in the brothers’ relationship on Wednesday.

“There are lots of people, who would love there to be ― including I think the brothers themselves ― love them to be closer again,” he said. “And with any luck that will happen. But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”

“And also a family dispute within a family firm. You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions, and they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard,” he added.

Bradby’s comments echo similar sentiments shared by royal filmmaker and the founder of True Royalty TV, Nick Bullen.

“These are two boys who lost their mother [the late Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other,” he said.

Bullen added, “I think that’s probably true, but equally, they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).