Prince Harry, William Add Fuel To Feud Rumors On Easter Sunday

Prince William and Prince Harry did nothing to quash rumors of an alleged feud between them during their public appearance together on Easter Sunday.
The brothers arrived separately for services at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Instead of walking together, Harry walked with his cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked far behind them.
Because of this, the princes also did not sit together during the service and exited separately as well, with Harry walking with Autumn and Peter Phillips (who is the son of Princess Anne).
At one point, Harry was seen chatting with Kate and William, but apparently avoided sitting, talking with and looking at them during the church service, The Daily Beast reported.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not attend, as she is due to give birth any day now. Prince Philip was also not in attendance.
The unusual distance between the normally close threesome comes as rumors of an alleged feud between the brothers swirl.
“It’s a much sexier story to have two duchesses at war,” royal filmmaker Bullen said earlier this year, according to Fox News. However, he added, “It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift.”
Bullen added that the princes “are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”
A new Sunday Times report published over the weekend spoke of another move, alleging that Harry and Meghan will be going even farther away from Frogmore Cottage and possibly even to Canada or Africa to get them out of the limelight.
“In some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” an unidentified source told the paper.
According to a separate source, Harry and Meghan were moved to Frogmore Cottage “to try to keep them out of the limelight for a bit. This is doomed to fail. They are worried that Harry and Meghan are going to establish a totally separate enterprise that nobody can get under control.”
“There are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get,” the source said. “How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all.”
Richard Palmer, royals reporter for the Daily Express, tweeted on Sunday that the rumors of a move don’t appear to be untrue, as Buckingham Palace didn’t flat-out deny them.
“Buckingham Palace is not denying a report that officials have discussed sending Harry and Meghan to Africa as a way of capitalising on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth - and of putting further distance between them and the Cambridges,” he wrote.
Palmer added that the palace told him, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”
Representative for Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).