Prince Harry, William Add Fuel To Feud Rumors On Easter Sunday

A new Sunday Times report published over the weekend spoke of another move, alleging that Harry and Meghan will be going even farther away from Frogmore Cottage and possibly even to Canada or Africa to get them out of the limelight.

“In some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” an unidentified source told the paper.

According to a separate source, Harry and Meghan were moved to Frogmore Cottage “to try to keep them out of the limelight for a bit. This is doomed to fail. They are worried that Harry and Meghan are going to establish a totally separate enterprise that nobody can get under control.”

“There are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get,” the source said. “How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all.”