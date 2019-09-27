Prince Harry retraced Princess Diana’s footsteps on the fifth day of his royal tour by walking in a minefield in Angola, just like his mother did in 1997.

“This morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today,” read a caption on the Sussex Royal Instagram page Friday, alongside a photo of Harry wearing the same protective body armor and headgear Diana wore during her visit to the landmines.

“The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular,” the caption added.

The account noted that Harry walked in the same place where his mother once walked in the minefield, though that it is now a street.

Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex visits a minefield in Dirico, Angola, to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, on Day 5 of the royal tour of Africa on Sept. 27 in Dirico, Angola.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Diana, Princess Of Wales, visits a minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola.

During the visit with Halo, a humanitarian landmine clearance NGO, Harry learned about de-mining and spoke about how important it is to eliminate mines from communities.

“This historic commitment is a key step forward for the movement to rid the world of mines and lay the foundation for a safe and just future for the next generation,” he said, according to People. “Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.”

POOL New / Reuters The Duke of Sussex working with HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola.

During Diana’s visit 22 years ago, she said, “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation’s grandchildren.”

One of Diana’s grandchildren, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, accompanied dad Harry and mom Meghan Markle on the couple’s royal trip to Africa.

The little one, who was born in May and is currently seventh in line to the throne, made his first official visit on the tour earlier this week and got to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

HENK KRUGER via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Sept. 25.

