Prince Harry couldn’t wipe the smile from his face when speaking to the press about the birth of his new son on Monday.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine,” the Duke of Sussex said, smiling and laughing.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said incredulously, putting both hands in the air.

The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.



“We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody,” he said.

Harry added that the two were still thinking about what to call their son and that they had extra time to brainstorm baby names, since Meghan Markle was overdue.

“I haven’t been at many births ― this was definitely my first birth but it’s amazing. Absolutely incredible. I’m so incredibly proud of my wife,” Harry said.

“And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m just over the moon.”

STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex speaks to members of the media at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The new royal baby weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is seventh in line to the throne.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” a statement from the palace said, adding that mother and baby were doing well and the other members of the royal family were “informed and are delighted with the news.”

Betting odds are high that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go with either Albert, Arthur or Philip for their son’s name, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images Royal super fans John Loughery (C) pops the cork on a bottle of Champagne, as they stand near Windsor Castle on Monday, following the announcement that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a son.

Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, previously told HuffPost that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may go with a more American name.

“I think we will see some nods to a more American spirit in some part of the name. I’m not saying it would be the first name, but in one of the given names, at least, they’re going to honor both sides,” she added. This story has been updated with more details from the interview and about the royal baby.