Prince Harry Sings Elton John In 'Spare' Audiobook

Prince Harry’s audiobook of “Spare” has something noteworthy that isn’t in the print edition: His singing voice.

During a story about how he and his brother, Prince William, honored the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Harry explains how their mother’s friend Elton John turned down a request to sing a tribute version of “Candle In The Wind,” choosing “Your Song” instead.

In the audiobook, Harry sings part of the famous tune ― “I hope you don’t mind/ I hope you don’t mind/ that I put down in words/ how wonderful life is when you’re in the world” ― effectively turning it into, well, his song.

Some people were touched by the soft-spoken vocals.

Others weren’t as moved.

