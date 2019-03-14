Prince Harry Sings, Reminds Us All He Has A Good Voice

Prince Harry showed royal fans he has a good voice ― and a great sense of humor ― when he burst into song following a visit with young people at the Canada House in London.
The Duke of Sussex sang the opening words from one of “The Sound of Music’s” most memorable songs, “So Long, Farewell” as he and the Duchess of Sussex left the venue on Monday and waved goodbye:
Check out the cute clip, captured by Lizzie Robbinson of ITV:
The adorable moment made both Harry and Meghan Markle laugh.
This is the second time in recent memory the prince has burst into song. In August, he sang a line from “You’ll Be Back” at a charity performance of Hamilton.
The duchess, a former “Suits” actress, told a cast member at the charity performance that the prince often bursts into songs from “Hamilton” when he’s at home.
It sounds like these royal parents-to-be are going to be excellent lullaby singers. The duchess is expected to give birth at the end of April or beginning of May.
People are speculating what the little one’s name might be, and Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, has some ideas.
“We might see names like Alice, Arthur or Diana; certainly, they have a lot of resonance,” Chernock told HuffPost in October.
“But we might also see names like Jeanette. That was Meghan’s maternal grandmother, who she apparently had a close relationship with. Or Alvin, her mother’s father, who she was also very close to.”
We’ll have to wait and see.
