Prince Harry Snaps At Reporter In Tense Exchange After Media Lawsuit

Prince Harry scolded a reporter for her behavior in a resurfaced clip from the duke’s recent trip to Malawi, which was part of his 10-day trip abroad with Meghan Markle.

In the video, first shared by the Daily Mail, Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills asked Harry questions after he visited with people at the Mauwa Health Centre in the African nation and was headed into a car.

“That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?” Mills said.

“What? Ask them!” Harry fired back as he walked to the car.

“Is that why it’s important for you to come here and talk to them?” Mills said in her follow up.

The prince wasn’t having any of it.

“Rhiannon, don’t behave like this,” Harry said directly to Mills’ face before getting into the car.

The British royals don’t typically speak directly to media at events and rarely give press interviews, which might explain Harry’s frustration with Mills’ questioning.

The interaction comes amid tension between the royals and the press, as the Duchess of Sussex filed a claim against Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, “over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter.”

Earlier this year, the Mail on Sunday published a private letter the duchess wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018. Harry announced the suit in a fiery statement posted on the couple’s website Wednesday and denounced press treatment of his wife.

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote.

Toby Melville / Reuters Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle smile during a stop on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” the prince said, invoking the late Princess Diana, who faced dizzying levels of scrutiny from paparazzi.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he said, before thanking those that support the couple. “We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will be taking legal action against the Sun and the Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking, some of which dates back to the early 2000s, according to BBC’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond.

