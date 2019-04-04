Prince Harry had harsh words of warning for fans of social media and video games during a royal engagement on Wednesday.

“Social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol, yet it’s more dangerous because it’s normalized and there are no restrictions to it,” he said during a roundtable discussion on children’s mental health at a YMCA in London’s South Ealing neighborhood, according to The Independent.

The Duke of Sussex then said that video games, like the popular game “Fortnite,” should come with major restrictions.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry at a youth mental health discussion on April 3 at a YMCA in London, where he declared that “social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol.”

“Where is the benefit in having that game in your household?” he added. “It’s created to addict — an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.”

The timing of his comments was a bit ironic, as the household of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted an Instagram account this week, SussexRoyal, devoted to Harry and Meghan.

The Guinness Book of World Records declared that the new account was the fastest to reach 1 million followers, shattering a record set by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel.

SussexRoyal hit 1 million followers in just under six hours. it had 3.5 million followers as of Thursday afternoon London time.

The royal family issued guidelines in March for people interacting with its social media accounts, after a torrent of racial abuse was directed at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

A statement put out by the family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace said that in extreme cases of abuse, users will be reported to the police.