Prince Harry On The Stigma Around Talking About Suicide: 'So Many People Are Afraid'

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” the duke said on earlier episodes of the Apple TV series. “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby.”

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t ‘lost it,’” he added. “She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

Colleen Carr, the deputy director of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, explained why talking about suicide openly can be extremely helpful.