Prince Harry has received a movie star makeover in a new street art mural.

Street artist Pegasus painted the Duke of Sussex as the late James Dean’s character Jim Stark in the hit 1955 film “Rebel Without A Cause” on a wall in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood on Saturday.

He titled the 1-meter-high promo poster-style piece: “Rebel Without A Crown.”

Pegasus London-based street artist Pegasus, who originally hails from Chicago, painted a "tongue-in-cheek" commentary on the royal news on a wall in Shoreditch, London, over the weekend.

It was a “tongue-in-cheek” response to Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s shock announcement last week about stepping back as senior members of the British royal family, Pegasus told HuffPost via email.

The couple revealed they and young son Archie would now split their time between North America and the United Kingdom as they disentangle themselves from the royal family and pursue financial independence.

“Seeing as Prince Harry has never been first in line to the crown and has a rebellious history as royal-gone-rogue in his bachelor days, the pun seemed appropriate in this current situation which has left the nation and royal family shaking in their gems,” the artist explained.

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced last week that they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

Pegasus, whose real name is Chris Turner, shared clips of himself creating the piece on Instagram. In one, he painstakingly cuts out a stencil of Harry’s face:

Another video shows him painting the piece onto the wall:

Pegasus painted this “Harry’s Girl” piece on another wall in London when Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016: