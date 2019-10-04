WORLD NEWS

Prince Harry Sues The Sun And Mirror Newspapers For Alleged Phone Hacking

The new legal action comes a few days after Meghan Markle announced she is suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father.

Prince Harry will be taking legal action against two British newspapers for alleged phone hacking, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

“Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages,” a spokeswoman for Harry told Reuters, while declining to give further details.

A representative for The Sun confirmed to Reuters that the duke had issued the claim to the paper.

The announcement of the new legal action comes a few days after his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced she is pursuing legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Although the exact date of the alleged phone hacking hasn’t been revealed publicly, the BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said, “The presumption is this goes back to the phone hacking scandal of the early 2000s.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan Markle Style 2019
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Thomas Markle The Sun United Kingdom Phone Hacking
CONVERSATIONS