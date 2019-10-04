Prince Harry Sues The Sun And Mirror Newspapers For Alleged Phone Hacking

Prince Harry will be taking legal action against two British newspapers for alleged phone hacking, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

“Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages,” a spokeswoman for Harry told Reuters, while declining to give further details.

A representative for The Sun confirmed to Reuters that the duke had issued the claim to the paper.

The announcement of the new legal action comes a few days after his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced she is pursuing legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Although the exact date of the alleged phone hacking hasn’t been revealed publicly, the BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said, “The presumption is this goes back to the phone hacking scandal of the early 2000s.”