Lawyer Uses Prince Harry’s Own Words To Undermine Phone Hack Case

Fancourt said he was troubled by what appeared to be a “factual inconsistency” between Harry’s claim that he didn’t have knowledge before 2019 to bring a lawsuit and the prince’s saying that he would have brought a case in 2012 if not for the secret agreement.

But Sherborne said he did not have enough knowledge in 2012 to bring the claim he eventually filed because he only knew about one instance of hacking.

When it appeared News Group was stalling, Harry got fed up and filed suit against the company in 2019. It’s one of three phone hacking cases he has pending against Britain’s tabloid publishers.

News Group denied the existence of a secret agreement and said The Sun “does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations.”

Buckingham Palace did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the alleged agreement.