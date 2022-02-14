Prince Harry Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Super Bowl With His Cousin

Prince Harry continued to live his best life in America as he attended Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie. Neither Meghan Markle or Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband, were in attendance.

The two watched the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle to the bitter end at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on what looked like a fun parents’ night out.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

It’s unclear which team the two were rooting for at the big game, though Meghan is from Los Angeles. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also now call California home, after moving to Montecito in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Eugenie, who lives in England with Brooksbank, recently celebrated son August’s first birthday. Little Auggie is close in age to Harry and Meghan’s two children: Archie, who is almost 3, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who turns 1 in June.

Harry and Meghan have a close relationship with Eugenie. To mark Meghan’s 40th birthday in August 2021, Eugenie posted a meaningful message on Instagram in celebration of “dear Meghan’s 40th birthday.”

