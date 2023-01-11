What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Snubs Prince Harry For Hollywood Royalty In Fun Skit

"The Late Show" host reserved a fanfare for royalty of another kind ahead of his interview with the Duke of Sussex about his new memoir, "Spare."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Royalty was received with fanfare on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Hollywood royalty, that is.

Actor Tom Hanks joined host Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry for a cute skit that ended with Harry showering Hanks with rose petals.

Watch the video here:

Hanks appeared on Monday’s broadcast of Colbert’s show.

Harry’s Tuesday interview with Colbert centered on his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex talked with Colbert about the royal response to the book, how he watches “The Crown” and what he thinks is the most “dangerous lie” about his work.

Oh, and his penis.

