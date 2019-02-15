Prince Harry spent his first Valentine’s Day as a married man away from the Duchess of Sussex ― but only for a few hours.

The royal spent part of the holiday inside the Arctic Circle in Norway with British and Norwegian troops to observe extreme cold weather training, traditionally called Exercise Clockwork.

The soldiers treated Harry to a funny ― and somewhat uncomfortable ― surprise, hidden inside an igloo.

The interior of the snow house was decorated with photos of the duke and former actresses’ royal wedding day on May 19. The troops even added soft music and candlelight to complete what Harry called the “romantic” shrine.

The royal was clearly a bit overwhelmed by it all. Rebecca English of the Daily Mail captured a video of Harry’s astonishment.

Prince Harry was very taken with his personal ‘shrine ‘ today in Norway..... pic.twitter.com/KhBI7Li2sH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 14, 2019

After appearing a bit flustered, Harry laughed it off, joking with the soldiers: “You weirdos! Nice!”

He added: “It’s very kind of you to invite into your private ― err ― shrine.”

After a few joking moments, he was back to playing it cool. What other choice is there in an igloo?

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sits in a Quincey Shelter, a makeshift shelter built of snow, which doubled as a personal shrine to the royal and the Duchess of Sussex.

Pool via Getty Images Harry in Bardufoss, Norway, for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command. Exercise Clockwork is the traditional name for the annual winter exercise, based in one of the world's most demanding environments, 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in north Norway.

Pool via Getty Images The royal quickly recovered from his embarrassment.

Harry, who was appointed Captain General of the Royal Marines by Queen Elizabeth in 2017, spent lots of time with the troops, observing exercises and chatting with them about their various duties.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Speaking with some of the troops.

RUNE STOLTZ BERTINUSSEN / NTB SC via Getty Images A troop outfitted in extreme weather gear.

Later in the visit, he took part in cutting a cake (with a sword, no less) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command.

RUNE STOLTZ BERTINUSSEN / NTB SC via Getty Images Harry checking out the cake made by British and Norwegian troops.

RUNE STOLTZ BERTINUSSEN / NTB SC via Getty Images Slicing said cake with a sword.

After that, it was back to Kensington Palace to spend the rest of Valentine’s Day with the Duchess of Sussex. The two are headed to Morocco soon.