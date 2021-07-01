WORLD NEWS

All The Photos You Need To See From Harry And William's Reunion

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for just the second time in over a year to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would’ve been her 60th birthday on Thursday. 

The brothers unveiled a highly anticipated statue of their mother that they commissioned back in 2017. The private event was limited only to the brothers, Diana’s three siblings, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and those who worked on the recent redesign of the Sunken Garden.

The bronze statue will stay permanently at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, a beloved former spot for the Princess of Wales. The statue depicts Diana with three children “who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work,” according to Kensington Palace. 

After the event ended, William and Harry released a joint statement through Kensington Palace commemorating the day and remembering their mother.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers wrote. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.” 

Take a look at all the meaningful moments from the day below: 

  • William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother.
  • Royal fan John Loughrey poses by lettered wreaths and pictures attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what w
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Royal fan John Loughrey poses by lettered wreaths and pictures attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.
  • Flowers and tributes to Princess Diana are seen outside the Golden Gates at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London.
    Neil Mockford via Getty Images
    Flowers and tributes to Princess Diana are seen outside the Golden Gates at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London.
  • Charles Spencer and&nbsp;Lady Jane Fellowes, brother and sister of Diana, arrive at Kensington Palace for the statue unveilin
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother and sister of Diana, arrive at Kensington Palace for the statue unveiling.
  • Spencer, Fellowes and Diana's other sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, arrive at the unveiling.
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Spencer, Fellowes and Diana's other sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, arrive at the unveiling.
  • William and Harry arrive.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    William and Harry arrive.
  • The princes speak with Rupert Gavin, chair of Historic Royal Palaces (left), and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton (right), the former
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The princes speak with Rupert Gavin, chair of Historic Royal Palaces (left), and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton (right), the former private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and to Prince Harry. Lowther-Pinkerton was a member of the statue committee.
  • Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, speaks with Harry. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge speaks with garden designer
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, speaks with Harry. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge speaks with garden designer Pip Morrison.
  • The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge greet their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale (second left) and Lady Jane Fellowes (righ
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge greet their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale (second left) and Lady Jane Fellowes (right).
  • The brothers prepare to unveil the statue.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The brothers prepare to unveil the statue.
  • The bronze statue, which is 1.25 times bigger than life-size, was made by sculptor&nbsp;Ian Rank-Broadley.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The bronze statue, which is 1.25 times bigger than life-size, was made by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.
  • The statue will rest permanently at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of the Princess of Wales' favorite
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The statue will rest permanently at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of the Princess of Wales' favorite places.
  • Rank-Broadley speaks with the Duke of Cambridge, while Harry shouts for someone.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Rank-Broadley speaks with the Duke of Cambridge, while Harry shouts for someone.
  • The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in front of the statue.&nbsp;
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in front of the statue. 
  • The Duke of Sussex turns and smiles.&nbsp;
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex turns and smiles. 
  • A close-up shot of the brothers.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    A close-up shot of the brothers.
  • The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace &mdash; home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales, statue.
    Kensington Palace
    The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace — home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales, statue.
  • A gardener works in the Sunken Garden.&nbsp;
    Kensington Palace
    A gardener works in the Sunken Garden. 
  • Work being carried out in the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
    via Associated Press
    Work being carried out in the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

