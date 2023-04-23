How Prince Louis' 5th Birthday Photos Broke From Family Tradition

Prince Louis may be used to pomp and circumstance, but it seems like he loves birthdays just like any other kid.

The pint-sized royal looked adorable while marking his fifth birthday with an official portrait taken on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child smiled wide in the first snap, which Kensington Palace shared on Sunday.

Britain's Prince Louis smiles in a portrait marking his fifth birthday which was shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday. THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES via Reuters

The next showed Prince Louis sitting on a cushion of grass in a wheelbarrow while his mom, the Princess of Wales, pushed.

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow... A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” his parents wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

This year’s birthday photos took a slight pivot from family tradition. While Middleton typically snaps her kids’ yearly milestones, she enlisted photographer Millie Pilkington for this shoot.

It’s ramping up to be a busy season for the royal family.

Britain's Prince Louis gets pushed by his mother in a photo taken in Windsor, Berkshire county, Britain. THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES via Reuters

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, seven months following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will be followed by Sunday festivities, including Coronation Big Lunch and Coronation Concert, which Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will headline.

There has been some drama around who will be attending the coronation, as the King’s estranged son Prince Harry is set to appear without wife Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

A statement from Buckingham Palace in mid-April revealed the Crown was “pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.”