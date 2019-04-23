Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Totally Adorable Photos Of Prince Louis To Mark The Little Royal's Birthday

Happy birthday to the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! The pint-sized royal is officially 1 year old.

In his 12 months of life, Louis Arthur Charles has traveled around England with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka, Prince William and Catherine), and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He has also mastered the precious art of a mostly-toothless smile.

In honor of his first birthday on Tuesday, we’ve rounded up some adorable photos of the little prince.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
A close-up of Prince Louis as he departed the hospital with his parents.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Prince Louis in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace a few days after his birth.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince Louis on her third birthday in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge last May 2 at Kensington Palace.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince Louis with his mother on the day of his christening on July 9.
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
Official photograph taken after the christening at Clarence House.
Press Association
Prince Louis carried by his mother as they arrive for his christening at St James's Palace in London.
Press Association
Prince Louis carried by his mother as they arrive for his christening.
Chris Jackson/Getty
A family portrait at Clarence House in Westminster on Sept. 5 to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Prince Louis during the gathering at Clarence House.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A candid moment during the family photo shoot at Clarence House.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles shares a moment with Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge during the family photo shoot.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
The family Christmas card photo, taken in fall 2018 by photographer Matt Porteous.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk this month to mark his first birthday.
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
Another photo by the Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk home.
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
And one more shot by the prince's mom at Norfolk this month.
