Totally Adorable Photos Of Prince Louis To Mark The Little Royal's Birthday

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! The pint-sized royal is officially 1 year old.
In his 12 months of life, Louis Arthur Charles has traveled around England with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka, Prince William and Catherine), and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He has also mastered the precious art of a mostly-toothless smile.
In honor of his first birthday on Tuesday, we’ve rounded up some adorable photos of the little prince.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
Press Association
Press Association
Chris Jackson/Getty
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
