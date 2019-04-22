Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

The Royal Family's New Photos Of Prince Louis Will Make You Smile

Kensington Palace shared the shots just ahead of the little one's first birthday.

Fresh off celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday on Sunday, the British royal family is already marking another big milestone.

Kensington Palace released photos on Tuesday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, Prince Louis, just before his first birthday on April 23. In keeping with tradition, the former Kate Middleton took the photos of her youngest son herself.

Louis can be seen climbing outside the family’s Norfolk home, his eyes wide as he flashes a still-mostly-toothless smile.

A photo of Prince Louis taken by his mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Louis wore this buttoned burgundy sweater for some of the photos.
In another image, Prince Louis sports a knitted blue sweater emblazoned with a polka-dotted dog.

He also wore this cute dog sweater.
Louis is currently the youngest Windsor, though Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a baby of their own any day now. Unlike William and Kate, the couple is keeping details of their child’s birth under wraps.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on April 11 announced that Harry and Meghan “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

But fret not ― the palace says we’ll hear all about it soon enough.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the statement read.

The baby could share a birthday with William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, who turns 4 on May 2.

