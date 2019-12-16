Prince Louis is talking and it sounds like his delicious first words were just scrummy.

Kate Middleton revealed on the new BBC holiday special, “A Berry Royal Christmas,” ― which airs Monday and also stars Prince William and former “Great British Bake Off” judge Mary Berry ― that the 19-month-old toddler likes to talk about the beloved cooking show personality.

“One of Louis’ first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate said, according to the BBC.

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,’ the duchess said. Louis “would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

In the special, Berry accompanied the royal couple on visits to various charities and patronages, and helped throw a party to thank those who work and volunteer during the holiday season.

Kate and Berry attended an event together in September at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden in Woking, though it wasn’t known then that two were working on a TV special.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry attend the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley on Sept. 10, 2019, in Woking, England.

Berry asked the couple during the TV program about their daily lives, as well as their charity work. It showed a visit to The Passage, a homeless shelter where William is a patron. The duke talked about how his late mother, Princess Diana, influenced the way he sees the world.

“She realized that it was very important when you grow up ― especially in the life that we grew up ― that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues,” William said.

As The Duke of Cambridge and Mary Berry make tea for those at The Passage homeless charity, they talk about his passion for supporting society’s most vulnerable people. #ABerryRoyalChristmas @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/h1GfkyA94H — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 16, 2019

He also revealed that he speaks to his own children openly, especially on the way to school.

“Absolutely, and on the school run ― I know it sounds a little bit contrite ― but on the school run already, bear in mind 6 and 4 [the ages of Prince George and Princess Charlotte], whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain,” he said.

The BBC special also features past “Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiya Hussain, who won Season 6 of the venerable show.

Hussain helped the Duke of Cambridge cheat a bit on one of his bakes when Berry wasn’t watching, but it seemed the Duchess of Cambridge also took some extra time for something she was baking as well.

