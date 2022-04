The fifth-in-line to the British throne turned four on Saturday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked their youngest son Prince Louis’ birthday by sharing a series of photographs the Duchess of Cambridge took of him on a beach near their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

The barefoot royal holds a cricket ball and appears to run into bowl in two of the images.

📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/H5AQoZYibW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2022

Another shows him sitting down and smiling, wearing a grey sweatshirt with multi-colored stars.