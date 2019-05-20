Prince Louis Is King Of The Jungle In Cute Garden Pics Of Royal Family

Prince Louis was having a garden party.
The 1-year-old son of Prince William and Duchess Kate seemed to enjoy every bit of his mother’s Back To Nature garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show preview on Sunday.
The lad swung on a rope and carried a stick like it was the greatest thing in the realm. (When you’re a toddler, it is.) And video (at the bottom) shows him walking like a champ.
Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, also frolicked with Mom and Dad in the garden. But the brood’s tiniest prince looked like king of the jungle here.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.