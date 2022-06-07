Parenting

Tweets About Prince Louis' Jubilee Antics From Parents Who've Been There

"As a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration was full of entertaining moments, but perhaps the biggest highlight was Prince Louis’ show-stealing antics at Sunday’s events.

While the 4-year-old royal’s squirming, funny faces and taunting of his mom sparked outrage from some critics, parents watching the spectacle had a more amused reaction: “Been there!”

Many of those parents and other folks who’ve spent time with restless preschoolers shared their reactions on Twitter — from words of sympathy for Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, to musings about their own experiences with 4-year-olds.

Without further ado, here are 16 tweets from parents who deeply related to the Duchess of Cambridge at this moment.

Parenting british royal familyKate Middletonprince louis

