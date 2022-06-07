Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration was full of entertaining moments, but perhaps the biggest highlight was Prince Louis’ show-stealing antics at Sunday’s events.

While the 4-year-old royal’s squirming, funny faces and taunting of his mom sparked outrage from some critics, parents watching the spectacle had a more amused reaction: “Been there!”

Many of those parents and other folks who’ve spent time with restless preschoolers shared their reactions on Twitter — from words of sympathy for Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, to musings about their own experiences with 4-year-olds.

Without further ado, here are 16 tweets from parents who deeply related to the Duchess of Cambridge at this moment.