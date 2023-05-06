Prince Louis Steals The Show At King Charles’ Coronation

Be sure to check out all of the photos you need to see from King Charles’ big weekend below:
JACOB KING via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales speaks with guests during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
People wearing cardboard masks of King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen on May 5 as preparations continue for the coronation.
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Another royal superfan wrapped in a Union Jack enjoys a drink at her camp on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.
Carl Court via Getty Images
A royal fan adjusts her fake crown as she waits on The Mall in London ahead of Charles' coronation on May 6.
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Royal superfans wearing Union Jack outfits stand in their camp on The Mall near Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation of King Charles III.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England.
JACOB KING via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William speaks to Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Queen Rania and Abdullah II of Jordan at Buckingham Palace on May 5.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace.
PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW via Getty Images
Protestors and well-wishers line the route of the "King's Procession," stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations.
Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel from St James's Palace to Buckingham Palace in London ahead of their coronation ceremony.
Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Buckingham Palace.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6.
Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Baroness Floella Benjamin (R) arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Lionel Richie speaks with Sadiq Khan in Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation.
Guy Smallman via Getty Images
Supporters of the Republic pressure group protest against the coronation on the edge of Trafalgar Square at the top of Whitehall on May 6.
Guy Smallman via Getty Images
More supporters of Republic.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the coronation.
PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronations.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation on May 6.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan attend the coronation.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania attend attend the coronation.
Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho eter Westminster Abbey.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
The Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco, attend the coronation.
TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey.