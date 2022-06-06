Entertainment

Prince Louis Steals The Show Again With Iconic Antics At Platinum Jubilee

The 4-year-old royal is the gift that keeps on giving.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Prince Louis cycled through a lot of moods at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebration on Sunday and onlookers couldn’t get enough of it.

The 4-year-old royal watched the celebrations along The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, from the royal box with his siblings and parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sitting beside his mom, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis went from sweet and cuddly to mischievous and sassy and back again many times over the course of day.

It was the perfect follow-up to his already-iconic scream at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Prince Louis reacts during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace.
Prince Louis reacts during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace.
via Associated Press
The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The pageant saw a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that depicted key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne.
The pageant saw a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that depicted key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Prince Louis seemed to get a little bored of the festivities, resorting to entertaining himself as he watched with his family.
Prince Louis seemed to get a little bored of the festivities, resorting to entertaining himself as he watched with his family.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Prince Louis and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
Prince Louis and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Prince Louis shared a cuddly moment with his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Louis shared a cuddly moment with his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.
via Associated Press
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

The pageant through central London featured the military, celebrities and thousands of volunteers, as part of the multi-day celebration of the queen’s 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old monarch appeared briefly on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate, and their three children; Prince George; Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were also in the U.K. to celebrate the occasion but were not seen at Sunday’s festivities.

See some of the reactions to Prince Louis’ antics below.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

queen elizabethprince louis

Popular in the Community