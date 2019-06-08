WORLD NEWS

Prince Louis Pulls Off The Cutest Royal Wave And Melts Everyone's Hearts

The 1-year-old was royally excited during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The British royals are famous for their waves.

Queen Elizabeth II has pretty much turned it into an art form during her 67 years on the throne.

But the queen’s great-grandson, 1-year-old Prince Louis, pulled off what could be one of the cutest royal salutations yet during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony that celebrates the monarch’s official birthday.

Louis, being held by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waved as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows display team flew over the royal residence. 

Aww!

Louis also excitedly waved while being carried by his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. His 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte also got in on the waving act, although Prince George, 5, did not.

The annual ceremony saw Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, making her first royal engagement alongside husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since the birth of their son Archie last month.

Check out more photos from the ceremony here:

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday.
    SIPA USA/PA Images
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode together in a horse-drawn carriage to the celebration.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined Prince Harry and Meghan in the carriage.
    Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured on their way to Trooping the Colour 2019.
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
  • It was the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement since the birth of her son.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Duchess of Sussex.
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
  • Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May.
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II rode in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Queen Elizabeth II.
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Lady Louise Windsor rode in another carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
  • Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
  • Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, rode on horseback.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Prince Charles pictured with Prince William, both on horseback, during the ceremony.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Princess Anne.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Soldiers march to Horse Guards Parade in London with their rifles in hand, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Soldiers take part in the parade along the Mall in London, after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Trooping the Colour, pictured from above.
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II inspects troops at the ceremony.
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
  • Members of the Welsh Guards, a regiment of Household Division, march to the ceremony.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Members of the King's Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after the queen's birthda
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
  • Britain's Red Arrows, the flying display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace.
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
  • Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appea
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Members of the royal family wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
  • Well-wishers pictured ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Thousands of spectators attended the event.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • People on their cellphones as they watch the Trooping the Colour parade.
    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
