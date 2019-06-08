Prince Louis Pulls Off The Cutest Royal Wave And Melts Everyone's Hearts

The British royals are famous for their waves.

Queen Elizabeth II has pretty much turned it into an art form during her 67 years on the throne.

Keystone via Getty Images

But the queen’s great-grandson, 1-year-old Prince Louis, pulled off what could be one of the cutest royal salutations yet during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony that celebrates the monarch’s official birthday.

Louis, being held by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waved as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows display team flew over the royal residence.

Aww!

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Louis also excitedly waved while being carried by his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. His 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte also got in on the waving act, although Prince George, 5, did not.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The annual ceremony saw Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, making her first royal engagement alongside husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since the birth of their son Archie last month.

Check out more photos from the ceremony here:

SIPA USA/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode together in a horse-drawn carriage to the celebration.

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, joined Prince Harry and Meghan in the carriage.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured on their way to Trooping the Colour 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS It was the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement since the birth of her son.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Duchess of Sussex.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Queen Elizabeth II rode in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor rode in another carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, rode on horseback.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Charles pictured with Prince William, both on horseback, during the ceremony.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Princess Anne.

PA Wire/PA Images Soldiers march to Horse Guards Parade in London with their rifles in hand, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

PA Wire/PA Images Soldiers take part in the parade along the Mall in London, after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Trooping the Colour, pictured from above.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II inspects troops at the ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Members of the Welsh Guards, a regiment of Household Division, march to the ceremony.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Members of the King's Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after the queen's birthday parade.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Britain's Red Arrows, the flying display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear on the balcony during Trooping the Colour, the queen's annual birthday parade.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Members of the royal family wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Well-wishers pictured ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Thousands of spectators attended the event.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters People on their cellphones as they watch the Trooping the Colour parade.