Prince Louis Pulls Off The Cutest Royal Wave And Melts Everyone's Hearts

The British royals are famous for their waves.
Queen Elizabeth II has pretty much turned it into an art form during her 67 years on the throne.
But the queen’s great-grandson, 1-year-old Prince Louis, pulled off what could be one of the cutest royal salutations yet during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony that celebrates the monarch’s official birthday.
Louis, being held by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waved as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows display team flew over the royal residence.
Aww!
Louis also excitedly waved while being carried by his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. His 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte also got in on the waving act, although Prince George, 5, did not.
The annual ceremony saw Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, making her first royal engagement alongside husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since the birth of their son Archie last month.
